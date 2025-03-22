KSI has announced that he'll be pulling out of his upcoming boxing match with Dillon Danis on 29 March due to illness - but it hasn't stopped the pair starting a fight online in the meantime.

Promoters, Misfits Boxing, are currently scrambling to arrange a new date for the fight titled 'Unfinished Business', which was due to take place at Manchester's Co-Op Live Arena.

"I've tried my hardest but my body has legit just given up," KSI (real name Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji) said in a video posted to social media, confirming the fight was off.

"I'm currently in bed taking antibiotics trying to recover but I'm struggling. I'm coughing up greenish-yellow s*** all the time, my sinuses are hurting to the point where I need ibuprofen every day.

"The tension headaches that I'm getting are more painful than you can imagine. I'm using Sudafed daily."

He continued: "I've tried sparring and training but my body just feels weak. My stamina has just fallen off a cliff. I can't even taste right now or smell.

"Basically, I'm f*****. I've been ill for almost three weeks and it's just not got better."

He confirmed that he wanted to move the fight to another date, as he hadn't "trained this hard for nothing".

While fans sent their well-wishes, it would seem the excuse of illness wasn't going to fly with Danis, who retaliated by hitting out at KSI on social media.

"I remember my first cold", he responded on X, before writing a second post, adding: "Played in a full charity soccer match 2 weeks ago but has been 'sick for 3 weeks'".

Quickly, things turned personal, with Danis making remarks about KSI's family, and even threatening to 'out' the identity of the YouTuber's girlfriend, who is notoriously private.

As Danis continued his backlash campaign, he even brought up an old post of the 31-year-old's from 2023, where he claimed he "doesn't pull out of fights".

KSI quickly responded to the post, chiming in: "I haven’t pulled out you cretin. It’s postponed. Your punishment is just getting delayed."

Since then, the New Jersey native has posted a number of AI-generated images which include depictions of KSI sick in bed, while being watched over by 'doctor' Logan Paul, and KSI running through a park wearing a pink dress, while seemingly being chased.

Danis is now calling for Logan Paul to step up and take KSI's place so that the show can go on.

Indy100 has reached out to KSI for comment.

