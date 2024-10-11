KSI hits back at TikTokers trolling new song 'Thick of It' featuring Trippie Redd

KSI has hit back at TikTokers trolling his new track 'Thick of It' which features Trippie Redd.

The song dropped on October 3 but since then, social media users, particularly those on TikTok, have been absolutely rinsing KSI and the track.

He quoted one post on X / Twitter and said "na don't take the p***" but ever since, it seems everyone has jumped on the bandwagon of doing exactly that.

KSI followed that up with another plea on social media for "stupid fans" to stop but it didn't let up.

He previously posted a video saying he was "getting cooked" a few days ago and now he's shared another one that's trending on YouTube called 'THE HATE ON MY MUSIC IS FORCED' which opens with him cutting a dejected figure.

"The label thought it would be a good idea, especially because more of you decided to post more TikToks using the song, even though I told you guys to stop, you guys are on a hating rampage," he opened.

A number of clips were shown of TikTokers mocking the track in a number of different ways.

"The thing is, the song isn't bad, I don't know why people are taking... This is... Uh, man," he said.

KSI said the hate he is getting is "crazy" / JJ Olatunji, YouTube

A number were seen ripping off the video's top liked comment which said: "Honestly if it had a different beat, different melody, different lyrics, different sound effects, different artist, different theme, different message, and a different genre, it could've gone hard."

Shortly after the first one of these played, KSI said: "This is crazy, this hate... I'm getting the same treatment as Rebecca Black when she released 'Friday' but my music is good."

Controversial ones were also shared of social media users pretending to be paralysed but jumping to switch the song off when it played before acting paralysed again.

A similar concept was used for people pretending to wake from the dead to turn it off.

"People are enjoying the music, it's not trendy to enjoy KSI right now, it's not trendy to like KSI, it's trendy to hate me, it's trendy to hate me right now," he said during the video.

- YouTube KSI - Thick Of It (feat. Trippie Redd) [Official Music Video] Listen Now: https://lnk.to/Thickofit_Low Follow KSI Instagram: ...

Towards the end, some more lighthearted videos were shown which KSI seemed to be more amused by.

"If I tell you to stop, you're going to just continue, so I don't know, continue? I honestly don't know what to do at this point," he finished the video by saying.

Drake, Jake Paul and even Trippie Redd have poked fun at the track.

