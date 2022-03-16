Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, Ukraine, gave the world's most straight-to-the-point interview while speaking with an Australian news reporter.

Walking through what's left of bombarded buildings in Kyiv, Chanel 7 news reporter Chris Reason asks Klitschko to clarify some of the statements Russian President Vladimir Putin has said.

"Putin says he's only targeting military targets," reporter Chris Reason says to Klitschko.

Without missing a beat, Klitschko fires back "Bulls**t", then quickly follows up with, "sorry."

Dumbfounded, the Kyiv mayor points to a destroyed building, "where is military target? This building is military target?" he asks facetiously.

Reason tweeted out the video and soundbite of the interview on Wednesday, which garnered over two million views.

Like much of the other information Putin is spreading to Russian citizens, the notion that the Russian military is only bombing military targets is a lie.

Over three million Ukrainian citizens have fled the country in search of safety due to bombardments occurring in major cities and suburbs.

Reason called the Kyiv mayor's words "knockout" referencing the 50-year-old's retired boxing career.

Like Zelensky, Klitschko had an entirely different career prior to taking on the role of mayor of Kyiv. Klitschko was once a heavyweight boxing champion with 45 wins and 2 losses over his career.



In 2014, Klitschko officially retired from boxing and became the mayor of Kyiv, a role he still holds.



Since the beginning of the invasion, Klitschko and his brother have remained firm on staying in Ukraine to fight against Russia. Notably, Klitschko's brother, Wladimir, witnessed two soldiers marrying in the middle of the street shortly before fighting.





The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.

To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.