LA fires theory leaves Tucker Carlson stunned on origin of blazes

Even Tucker Carlson was left gobsmacked after an author and journalist raised a new theory that suggested homeless people could be behind the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The fires are still burning across the city, with over 10,000 buildings in the Pacific Palisades and Eaton areas charred, and over 130,000 people displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fires has not yet been officially disclosed, but it's thought they were spurred on by 70mph Santa Ana winds.

However, at least four people have been arrested on suspicion of trying to start new fires outside of the existing wildfire zones.

And now Michael Shellenberger, an author and journalist who's previously been praised by Tucker Carlson, appeared on the host's talk show to give his own version of events - and he thinks people were responsible, with the backing of nature.

"Half of all fires put out by the LA Fire Department are started by homeless people, it's been that way for years", he told Carlson, after criticising the city's response to the fires.





Michael Shellenberger may be the best reporter in America. Here's what he's learned about the fires in Los Angeles — and about UFOs.



(0:00) How Many Fires Are There? Where Did They Come From?

(3:03) Are Meth Heads Lighting the Fires?

(14:56) DEI Fire Departments

(34:44) Leftists… pic.twitter.com/CeY1e3sWKm

— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 14, 2025





When quizzed on why homeless people would want to start fires, he continued: "It turns out meth heads love to start fires... they love destroying things, meth is like the drug of nihilism.

"Meth makes you psychotic... it's like they behave with superhuman crazy powers."

However, Shellenberger then went back to blaming LA mayor, Karen Bass, who still left the country for Ghana after warnings about fires were issued.

"They were always gonna come out and say it was inevitable and that's just a total lie", he adds.

Karen Bass has come under fire in recent days, after a number of car-crash interviews that saw her refuse to answer questions on the fires, and there are now calls for her to resign from her position.

Shellenberger himself has attempted to run for governor previously.

But current governor, Gavin Newsom, was also forced to call out Elon Musk for suggesting looting had been "decriminalised" amid reports of the wreckages of people's homes being robbed.

But for now, investigators are working to determine the cause of the fires - and if it was arson, they don't believe it was done intentionally.

“This is what we call inaccessible, rugged terrain,” said Rick Crawford, former battalion chief for the Los Angeles Fire Department, in an interview with NBC.

“Arsonists usually aren’t going to go 500 feet off a trailhead through trees and brush, set a fire and then run away.”

