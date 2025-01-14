Lana Rhoades responds to backlash over Megan thee Stallion comments

Lana Rhoades has broken her silence after facing backlash for her Megan thee Stallion comments on the 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen podcast.

During a January episode, the former adult star sat down with co-hosts Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams where the attention turned to Olivia's ex-boyfriend, Torrey, who they suggested was now dating the rapper.

Olivia said she "couldn't be mad" as the rumoured romance is "kind of a flex."

Lana went on to share her shock when she scrolled across Meg thee Stallion and Torrey on TikTok because she knew him as Olivia's ex.

She went on to say it made her wonder what Torrey's "type" was, suggesting that he usually dates people who look like her co-hosts. Alexa chimed in and said that she learnt that men don't have a type and that "anything goes".

Although Lana did not directly suggest Torrey's "type" as blonde and white like her co-hosts, many viewers interpreted her comment that way.

Following the flurry of comments and criticism, Lana returned to social media with a lengthy apology video.

"Why would I say that if I meant 'white women' as a whole? I meant a very specific look," she said in a YouTube clip titled, Meg the stallion x 3 Girls 2 Kitchen Drama explained (sic).

"If you looked at all these women that my friend was showing me he was talking to at the time, you would think that they were all the same person," she continued. "It wasn't a difference in skin colour, it was literally carbon copies of each other."

Despite Lana's attempt to clarify her comments, most of the viewers weren't buying it.

