The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have drawn headlines amid their Netflix docuseries – but now, one angry caller has ranted to LBC's James O'Brien about why Meghan Markle reminds him of his exes.

Richard in Chelmsford said he had been "looking forward" to the call before sharing the different reasons as to why he wasn't a fan of the royal and certainly didn't hold back.

"I don't think [the anger towards the Duchess of Sussex] is about the curtsey itself…I think it’s about the sort of character that she is, which is obviously quite vindictive," he said.

"It’s evident that she has split up with a few partners in the past" claiming one of them was going to "further her career".

He also referred to women he had dated as "high maintenance" and "attention-seeking" women and compared them to "vindictive" Meghan.

James said: "Okay, why are you giving her so much attention?"

Though instead of answering the question, Richard attempted to change the subject to the ongoing energy crisis, telling James to discuss "people who won't be able to heat their homes" instead of the royals.

"Why have you never rung me about them?" James asked, and noted how this topic was discussed on his show the day before.

But Richard continued to slam the radio host: "You don’t care about the people you pretend you care about…you’re a liar and a bully," before asking James what's his "clever comeback".



"I don't need a clever comeback. I only need a clever comeback if someone hasn't done my job for me by humiliating myself live on the radio mate," James fired back.

Things took a random turn when the pair argued whether or not a kebab can be eaten with a mask on as Richard accused James of breaking the mask mandate at the 2021 Kebab Awards - to which James denied and claimed there was no mask mandate at the event.

Getting back on-topic, James then asked: "How do you feel about the people who bully Meghan?"

"I don't like them," Richard replied.

"Oh okay - but you’ve rung in to assassinate her character because she reminds you of your ex," James said, pointing out the hypocrisy.

A few moments of silence passed when James asked Richard what he was having for tea.

This had a hilarious pay-off when the caller didn't answer and instead threw the question back to the radio host who simply ended the conversation by replying with the punchline: "A kebab."

As a result of their fiery exchange, Richard began to trend on Twitter as listeners share their thoughts on the phone call.

As well as having the last word in the phone call, James took Twitter to share what he was having for tea... a kebab.

All the talk of kebabs on air appeared to make James peckish for one





