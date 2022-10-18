Meghan Markle says she was treated like a ‘bimbo’ on Deal or No Deal

Meghan Markle has revealed why she quit Deal or No Deal as she sat down with Paris Hilton for the latest episode of her podcast, Archetypes.

“I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," she said of being the briefcase girl from 2006-2007, adding that she was treated like a "bimbo".

“I want our daughter to aspire to be slightly higher. Yeah, I want my Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself.”

