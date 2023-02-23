Huge Ukrainian flag painted outside Russian embassy in London by Led By Donkeys

In the week that will see the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, activists in London have staged a stunt in support of Ukraine directly outside Russia’s embassy.

The large public stunt saw activists from the British political campaign group, Led By Donkeys, paint a huge blue and yellow Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian embassy on Bayswater Road near Hyde Park.

It comes just the day before the one-year anniversary of Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, which the Russian state repeatedly claimed was a “special military operation”.

An image of the painted road was shared on Twitter by Led By Donkeys with a second tweet explaining why they took the action they did.

They wrote: “Tomorrow is the first anniversary of Putin’s imperialist invasion of Ukraine, an independent state and a people with every right to self-determination. The existence of a massive Ukrainian flag outside his embassy in London will serve to remind him of that.”

In another video posted by the group, activists could be seen wheeling wheelbarrows that contained bags of paint. Yellow and blue paint was then tipped on the road while other activists used brooms to spread it across the tarmac.

One person commented: “Top trolling… even by The Met vehicles.”

Another said: “It won't win the war, but nevertheless brilliant.”

Someone else praised: “Great work.”

Following the incident, the Deputy Political Editor of the Financial Times, Jim Pickard, said he had been informed four participants of the stunt had been arrested.

This appeared to be confirmed by Kensington & Chelsea Police, who tweeted: “At 08:45 today officers attended Kensington Palace Gardens, where paint had been thrown on the highway.

“Four people, three males and one female, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway. They remain in custody.”

indy100 has contacted Kensington & Chelsea Police for comment.

