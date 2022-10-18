Liz Truss had another brutal day in politics yesterday.

Her new chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered a statement junking all the measures she and the previous chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng brought in a few short weeks ago, she caused a ruckus by not turning up to the commons to answer an urgent question from Labour leader Keir Starmer, and when she did turn up to parliament she sat and blinked for a bit before running out again.

So of course it fell to the newspapers to paint a picture of her dreadful day, and that they did, without going easy on the PM at all.

Previously sympathetic paper The Sun called Truss a "ghost" prime minister, while the equally often generous Daily Mail said she was "in office, but not in power".

The Mirror described the course of events as a "mini-budget meltdown" and the Daily Star said "lettuce Liz" was "on leaf support", referencing the Economist previously saying she had a shelf-life of a lettuce - a description which led the tabloid to start livestreaming the salad to see whether it or Truss would cling on longer.

The savagery did not go unnoticed on Twitter:

If Truss thinks tomorrow's papers may be more kind, she may be disappointed. She's already being roasted for an embarrassing BBC interview, and more Tory MPs have spoken out against her slippery grip on power, but we will just have to wait and see what publications make of her day.

Anyway, something makes us think Truss is unlikely to get any of these papers framed to hang in her gaff - and not just because she might be moving soon...

