Longest-ever Bluey episode to stream on BBC iPlayer

The longest-ever Bluey episode will soon become available to stream on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.

The children’s television programme follows a young dog called Bluey Heeler who lives with her mother Chilli, father Bandit and little sister Bingo as they play games and explore a world of fun across seven-minute episodes.

The series’ longest episode to date, The Sign, will make its free-to-air UK debut over Easter.

The 28-minute show follows Bluey and her family as they get ready for the wedding event of the year in an episode that has been described as an “emotional rollercoaster” that bursts with adventure, romance and emergency toilet stops.

It features a star-studded cast of voice actors including Australian actress Rose Byrne, from Bridesmaids, along with Joel Edgerton, who is best known for playing Tom Buchanan in The Great Gatsby.

(BBC/PA) PA Media - BBC

Composer David McCormack reprises the voice of Bluey’s father, while Head Count’s Melanie Zanetti continues to voice her mother in the special episode.

The Sign is part of a trilogy of Bluey episodes and comes in between Ghostbasket, where Bandit pretends to be an estate agent to sell Grannies’ house to their mother while the third episode, Surprise, follows Bluey and Bingo as they want their father to play different games so he tries to attempt both at the same time.

It was announced in December that Bluey would be adapted for a feature-length film made by Disney and BBC Studios.

The film is set to be released in cinemas in 2027 before later streaming on Disney+, with producers saying it will carry the “charm and humour” of the Australian cartoon series.

Episodes have also featured cameos from celebrity fans including actress Natalie Portman and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Australian series rose to fame in 2018, quickly becoming a favourite with young viewers and claiming the international award at the Bafta Children And Young People Awards in 2022.