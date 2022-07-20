Aftermath of London wildfire compared to 'post-apocalyptic movie

The aftermath of wildfires in Dagenham has been likened to scenes from a post-apocalyptic movie, with burnt-out cars and blackened buildings all around.

More than 130 people had to be evacuated with 14 homes and 25 cars completely destroyed - and many more damaged.

Some homes are still smouldering, while others appear 'melted' or have burnt down to their structures.

Yesterday (19 July) was the busiest for the London Fire Brigade since the Second World War with more than 2,600 calls coming in, and a major incident declared.

