The Greek prime minister has offered a free holiday to anyone who had their holiday cut short by the wildfires in Rhodes next year.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis appeared on Good Morning Britain where he defended that the island was 'more welcoming than ever' and 'back to normal'.

"We managed to evacuate 20,000 people very very safely", he said.

Those impacted will be able to take a free week's holiday in the spring or autumn of 2024 in new plans set out by the Greek government.

July saw 1,400 fires across Greece.

