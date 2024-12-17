Luigi Mangione and Diddy's lawyers are a married couple and the internet is stunned

It turns out the lawyers representing Luigi Mangione and Diddy respectively are actually a married couple - and the internet is stunned.

Mangione is the key suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot outside a New York City hotel on 4 December, and is fighting extradition.

On 14 December, he retained the prominent New York lawyer, Karen Friedman Agnifilo, to work on his case. Friedman Agnifilo previously worked as a prosecutor on the Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) Office sex crimes unit. In 2021, she left the role to join Agnifilo Intrater LLP.

And it didn’t take long for people to piece together the link between her name and the name of someone on the Diddy case.

It turns out that Friedman Agnifilo is married to Marc Agnifilo – one of the lawyers representing the disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the owner of the law firm both lawyers work under. Diddy is being held in prison on trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges, following his arrest in September. He has denied the charges and any wrongdoing.

People’s minds were suitably blown after learning of the connection between the two lawyers representing arguably two of the most high-profile legal cases in the US.

“No way!” someone wrote on X/Twitter.





Another said: “This is odd.”

In the past, their overlapping roles have caused conflicts of interest. During her role in the sex crimes unit at the Manhattan DA’s office, Friedman Agnifilo was forced to remove herself from several cases when her husband, Agnifilo represented high-profile clients accused of sexual assault, including the former film producer, Harvey Weinstein.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings