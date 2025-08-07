Body of man missing for 28 years uncovered in melting glacier

The body of a man who has been missing for 28 years has been uncovered in a melting glacier .

A man who disappeared in June 1997 in Pakistan ’s mountainous region of Kohistan, after falling into a crack in a glacier, has finally been found after a shepherd stumbled upon his body.

He was found in the so-called Lady Valley in the east of Pakistan with his clothing still intact and an ID card in his possession, naming him as Naseeruddin.

“What I saw was unbelievable,” Omar Khan, the shepherd who made the discovery, said to BBC Urdu . “The body was intact. The clothes were not even torn.”

The glacier in which Naseeruddin was found has been subject to accelerated glacial melt in recent years. The region in general has seen a decrease in snowfall, exposing the glaciers to direct sunlight, causing them to melt faster.

iStock

At the time of the disappearance, Naseeruddin, who had a wife and two children, had been travelling with his brother, Kathiruddin, on horseback.

Kathiruddin explained that they had arrived in the valley in the morning. In the afternoon, Naseeruddin went inside a cave and did not return.

Despite efforts to find him from his brother and other people in the local area, Naseeruddin could not be located.

According to Professor Muhammad Bilal, who is head of the Department of Environment at Comsats University Islamabad, a body freezes very quickly when falling into a glacier, which stops it from decomposing. It then mummifies because of a lack of oxygen and moisture.

