One of the UK's longest-running missing person investigations has come to a close after 52 years - after it was discovered that the woman is actually alive and well.

Sheila Fox, from Coventry, disappeared from its city centre in 1972 aged 16, and since, West Midlands Police issued a number of appeals alongside a blurry black and white image they had of her, asking the public to keep an eye out. The circumstances around her disappearance were never known as she lived with her parents at the time.

The most recent social media appeal was only last week (December 2024). However, it was today announced that Sheila, now 68, has been found safe and well living in another area of the UK.

There was little detail given on what had happened, however, at the time police said they thought she had gone missing by choice, suggesting she could have been in a relationship with an older man.

A missing woman investigation has been solved after 52 years - and she's alive West Midlands Police

"A single photo of Sheila from around the time of her disappearance was found by officers investigating and published on our website and social media", police said in a statement.

"Within hours of the appeal, members of the public got in touch with information which led the team to her. Sheila was confirmed to be safe and well and living in another part of the country, finally resolving one of the longest running missing person cases we have investigated."

More than 170,000 people are reported missing each year and just two per cent of missing people aren't found after longer than a week.

Another recent case saw Hannah Kobayashi disappear for over three weeks after claiming she "wanted to step away from modern connectivity".

There's now fresh hope for other families hoping to be reunited with loved ones who have also disappeared.

