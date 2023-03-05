Man's penis mistakenly chopped off in catastrophic surgery error

A surgeon in Italy is due to be investigated by officials after mistakenly removing a man's penis during surgery after wrongly diagnosing the patient with a cancerous tumour.

The catastrophic incident took place on November 13th, 2018 at the San Donato Hospital in Arezzo, a city in eastern Tuscany. The patient who is believed to be in his late 60s, was misdiagnosed by the surgeon a month before the surgery took place.

Even though the amputation was done perfectly, the problems occurred afterward when doctor's studied the removed penis in a post-op analysis.

They discovered that not only was there no tumour that wasn't actually anything wrong with the genitalia at all and that the penis had been amputated for no reason at all.

Lawyers for the unnamed man claims that the mistake was made during the preliminary testing stages, leading to the misdiagnosis and failed to identify the error before it was too late, according to the Italian publication ABC.

The case will now go to court on March 9th in Arezzo.

This is hardly the first time that a person's penis has been mistakenly chopped off. In 2022, a man in Ghana chopped off his own penis by accident while sleepwalking.

Kofi Atta claimed that he woke up to see that he had chopped his penis off after "dreaming about slaughtering a goat."

