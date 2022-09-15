Mourners have turned up in their thousands to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, and as the BBC spoke with those in-line, viewers couldn't help but notice a man's striking resemblance to King Charles III.

BBC Breakfast's Charlie Stayt reported live from Westminster where people are queuing to pay their respects as the Queen is lying in state in Westminster Hall.

With around 750,000 people expected to try to see the Queen and the line 2.6 miles long yesterday, royal fans have shown their dedication, as they queued through the night for their chance to file past the coffin.

Stayt spoke to one well-spoken elderly man sporting a green coat who happened to be the spitting image of the new king and asked him what his "motivation" was for waiting in line.

"Well, I was in the army for 36 years, and well, you know the Queen was the Queen and it's the only way you can pay her respect for all those years that she gave to the nation," the man replied and revealed he travelled from Camberley in Surrey (so not from Buckingham Palace then).

The BBC Breakfast presenter spoke of the atmosphere, and described how there were a lot of people "happy to be here," and a "real sense of camaraderie."

"Yes, absolutely," the man agreed and added: "We've all got sore feet. None of us expected to be here for this length of time but it's been worth it."

Of course, this King Charles lookalike was spotted by viewers who were distracted by the man's uncanniness to him.









Well, the man could certainly have a promising career as a King Charles III impersonator.

