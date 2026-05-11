Marilyn Monroe memorabilia sale faces backlash over ‘disturbing’ auction items

Never-before-seen Marilyn Monroe artefacts and memorabilia have been put up for auction to mark 100 years since the birth of the late Hollywood icon.

Items currently on sale range from the hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars, with the highest bid so far sitting at $20,000 (£14,700) for a Jeanne Lanvin evening gown. The auction is set to wrap up on 4 June.

Other lots include personal letters, documents, film scripts, used makeup, and trinkets from her home.

But attention has quickly turned to four unusual items that have been branded "disturbing".

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Among the 190 items listed for sale are medical X-rays: a 1954 chest X-ray currently priced at $2,250 (£1,650), and a pelvic X-ray from the same year listed at $1,250 (£920).

The chest X-ray’s description reads: "A standard clear plastic Kodak Safety film; with text in the upper left corner reading in part 'Cedars of Lebanon Hospital / Drs. E. Freedman and S. Finck / Name DiMaggio, Marilyn / Date 11-10-54 / Ref. By Dr. L. Krohn,' showing the star's spine, partial ribcage, and outline of her breasts; Dr. Leon Krohn was the star's gynecologist who requested that Marilyn get this X-ray."

Two further X-rays from 1952 reportedly show the late star’s large intestines and gallbladder.

It did not take long for people online to react, with Anna Mac (@mac_attack_comic) calling for someone with sufficient funds to purchase the medical records in order to "destroy them".

"It feels like we've reached a particularly sh*tty inflexion point of capitalism if we're auctioning off a woman's private medical data," she told her 600,000 viewers at the time of writing.





@mac_attack_comic I am aware they’ve been auctioned off before but I really think we need to take the chest and pelvic x-rays of Marilyn Monroe out of circulation once and for all #marilynmonroe #feministiktok #womenshealth #womenoftiktok #feminism





"So if you have about $30,000 and a barbecue and a US address, and are interested in buying Marilyn's X-rays so we can destroy them together so this woman can finally rest in f***ing peace, drop me a DM," she added.

The internet has since weighed in, with some calling for a crowdfunding effort to have the items removed and destroyed.

"Make a crowd funder and if we don't win, donate the money to a women's charity," one person suggested, while another said: "Please do a fundraising page for this, so many of us would donate even a small amount. Letting this happen bodes badly for all of us."

A third added: "Girl! GoFundMe. You’ve got 70k likes. If everyone donated a quid, you would have more than enough. You could donate to children's charities with the rest in her honour, like she used to do."

However, in response, Anna explained that as she is not in the US, she is unable to purchase the items even if a crowdfunder were organised.

"You need to show the entire amount upfront, you needed to be vetted by their system, and you need to have 25% of the fee plus for premiums," she said in response to a fellow TikToker. "That’s why I’m saying you need 30k because they will probably sell for 15k, but you’ll need to show the additional 15k to actually get them into your possession."

Indy100 reached out to Julien's Auctions for comment

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