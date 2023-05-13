Brits earning under £60,000 could be missing out on unclaimed money

Are you earning less than £60,000?

If so, you could be entitled to certain benefits.

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed that approximately £19 billion worth of benefits are going unclaimed every year and advised Brits to see if they qualify for credits.

Schemes people could be eligible for such government schemes include: Universal Credit, Council Tax Support, Carer's Allowance, Pension Credit, Child benefit, Housing Benefit, and Water and Broadband Social tariffs.

In his latest Money Saving Expert newsletter, he wrote: "We've long urged you to check to make sure you get all the benefits you're entitled to, knowing millions were due a share of billions.

"And many most in need of help, often having long paid into the system, are missing out."

Lewis explained that Policy in Practice, a benefit and budgeting calculator, which is linked to Gov.uk, helps people to find out what support they may be eligible for.

So if you are curious about how much money you could be entitled to, do the 10 minute check now.

It could end up a lucrative decision.

