Mattel apologises after printing URL for porn site on Wicked dolls packaging

Toy makers Mattel has apologised after the packaging of their Wicked movie dolls accidentally featured a link to a porn website.

The 2024 Wicked movie featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is out in cinemas on 22 November, with fans of the stage musical fantasy adaptation eager to get hold of merch.

But, for those purchasing the dolls depicting the film’s main characters Glinda and Elphaba, they may have noticed the link printed on the packaging that was meant to send people to the Wicked movie website read, “wicked.com”, sending them to a porn website instead.

People began sharing images of the misprint online and, on Sunday (10 November), Mattel issued a statement apologising for the unfortunate error.

“Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the US, which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page,” the statement read.

“We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this. Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel customer service for further information.”

The misprint is thought to have affected dolls for sale on Amazon and at Target, Kohls and official retail partners of the film. Reports suggest that the dolls were withdrawn from sale at Target.

Mattel is the company behind Barbie dolls, the movie adaptation of which achieved major box office success in 2023.

