Ariana Grande has released a new question and answer video for her beauty brand R.E.M, but fans have quickly noticed the dramatic transformation her voice has undergone since filming for Wicked.

The singer usually has a relatively deep voice with an American accent, while in the new video, her voice is significantly higher, softer, and has more of a European twang to it...almost like her Wicked character, Glinda.

People have previously pointed out she often 'mirrors' the voices of those around her, which could explain it.

