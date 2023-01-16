Meghan Markle's pal has four-letter response to Clarkson 'losing Amazon deal'

Jeremy Clarkson has reportedly ‘lost’ his Amazon Prime Video deal after making disparaging comments about Meghan Markle.

Clarkson, 62, was working with Prime on two shows, The Grand Tour and Clarkson’s Farm but Variety reported that the streaming service is “likely to be parting ways” with Clarkson beyond the already-commissioned seasons of the shows.

The British broadcaster faced intense backlash last month after publishing a scathing opinion of Meghan in The Sun.

Clarkson wrote that he hates Meghan “on a cellular level” and dreams of the day she is paraded, naked, through Britain while a crowd throws “excrement” at her.

Although he apologised for the comments and claimed it was a “clumsy” reference to the show Game of Thrones, people still reprimanded Clarkson.

Some MPs and public personalities called for Clarkson to be removed from television entirely due to his rhetoric.

And Monday's reports had some rejoicing in the fact that Clarkson could face serious repercussions for his article in The Sun.

“FAFO,” Omid Scobie, the journalist, and friend to Meghan and Prince Harry, wrote on Twitter in response to the news.

The popular saying means "f*** around and find out."

@scobie

Neither Clarkson nor Amazon confirmed the reports of the split but a press conference for the second season of Clarkson’s Farm was cancelled Monday evening. It was set to take place Tuesday morning.



Amazon told The Independent they would not be commenting on the matter.

Shortly before reports of the split circulated on Monday, Clarkson took to his Instagram to issue another apology to the public about the article.

“I really am sorry,” Clarkson wrote. “All the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head.”

Clarkson revealed he emailed Meghan and Harry on Christmas morning to apologise for his “disgraceful” language.

The Independent reached out to Clarkson's representative for comment.

