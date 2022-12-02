Elon Musk had some words of advice for Kanye West after banning the rapper from Twitter this week.

West, who also goes by Ye, was formally banned from Twitter (again) on Friday after posting an image of a swastika superimposed into an image of the Star of David.

The symbol comes after West went on a long anti-Semitic rant on Alex Jones' show on Thursday where he claimed, "I like Hitler."

Horrified viewers called on Musk to ban West from Twitter, citing his dangerous rhetoric.

Musk told followers he tried to "fix" West but ultimately his account would be suspended for inciting violence due to the photo.

By Friday morning, West's account was suspended and his tweet was deleted.

"FAFO," Musk tweeted early Friday morning following West's suspension.

Musk's acronym stumped some Twitter users who could not decipher what "FAFO" meant.

"I was today years old when I found out what FAFO means," a Twitter user wrote.

"Free All Find Oneness?" Another person tweeted.

"FAFO" stands for "F*** Around and Find Out" a popular acronym used to give someone an ultimatum.



Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, users have been concerned about the lack of content moderation on the platform. While Musk has preached a free-speech-oriented space, he also has clarified to advertisers that it would not be a "free for all hellscape".

Already, Musk has banned users for impersonating other people and reinstated the accounts of controversial individuals.

One of those accounts included West, who has his account restored just a few weeks ago. But it seems the rapper is not ready to responsibly take on Twitter just yet.

In addition to the offensive image, West also posted a photo of Musk shirtless on a boat. Musk was body-shamed after the photo was released online.

"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari. Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!" Musk said.

