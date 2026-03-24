Mel Schilling dies aged 54: Heartfelt tributes pour in for MAFS star

Married at First Sight star Mel Schilling has died aged 54, her family have confirmed.

In a heartfelt statement shared to the relationship coach's Instagram page on Tuesday (24 March), Schilling's family said she "passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love".

"In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life," the statement read. "It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me".

The sad announcement comes two weeks after it was revealed that the colon cancer had spread to her brain.

"This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both," the statement continued.

"This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

"To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate".

Tributes soon poured in for the late star, with one writing: "My heart goes out to all of you! What a woman."

Another penned: "What a loss for the world. She will never be forgotten and I’ll be eternally grateful for the love she showed me. I’m glad she knew how loved she was and the difference she made in people’s lives. May her legacy live on. Thinking of you at this difficult time, all my love."

A third shared: "Absolutely incredibly heartbreaking to read this.All my love and strength to you and the extended family.She was one in a million."

One person called Mel an "inspiration to many," and a "beacon of light to all who knew you".

They continued: "To know you is to be in awe of you. I remember us talking about your cancer diagnosis backstage on a campaign shoot, you grabbed my hand and with a wink you said 'I'm a fighter, don't you worry' and that's exactly what you were.

"I feel so privileged to have met you, worked with you and experienced firsthand the kindness you gave in abundance. It embodied you. This world is a lonelier place without you in it. Thoughts are with your family and those close to you. Rest easy now."

Rest in peace, Mel Schilling (1972-2026)

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.