What did Melania Trump say about Jeffrey Epstein in surprise media address?

Melania Trump has spoken about disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein in an unexpected press conference and emphatically denied any connection to the convicted paedophile, who died by suicide in 2019.

“I’ve never been friends with Epstein,” she said. “I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims.”

In an address on Thursday (9 April), Melania denied speculation that she had met Donald Trump through Epstein, calling the claims "mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation". Instead, she clarified that she met Donald "by chance" at a New York party in 1998.

Melania said she first "crossed paths" with Epstein in 2000 at an event. Before that, she had never met him and "had no knowledge of his criminal undertaking".

"Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false," she stated.

Referring to a 2002 email between her and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's accomplice, she called it nothing more than "casual correspondence" and a "polite reply".

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There was reportedly no prior indication of Melania's Epstein statement, which baffled reporters – as well as the president, who claimed to MS Now he did not know about the statement beforehand.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich told viewers: "We’ve been trying to understand why she made it today, if there was something that she is reacting to that might already be in the news that has upset her, or if there’s a story that’s yet to come out, that’s about to drop that she wanted to get ahead of. Because it did feel like it came out of left field for us."

"We’re still trying to figure out why she made this statement today," she continued. "I’ve called every contact in my phone, including the president, and not gotten any answers."

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Melania Trump's full statement

Good afternoon.

The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today.

The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather, I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.

I have never been friends with Epstein. Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.

To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorised as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trivial note.

I am not Epstein’s victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband, by chance, at a New York City party in 1998. This initial encounter with my husband is documented in detail in my book, MELANIA.

The first time I crossed paths with Epstein was in the year 2000, at an event Donald and I attended together. At the time, I had never met Epstein and had no knowledge of his criminal undertakings.

Numerous fake images and statements about Epstein and me have been circulating on social media for years now. Be cautious about what you believe. These images and stories are completely false.

I am not a witness or a named witness in connection with any of Epstein’s crimes. My name has never appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements, or FBI interviews surrounding the Epstein matter.

I have never had any knowledge of Epstein’s abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity—I was not a participant, was never on Epstein’s plane, and never visited his private island.

I have never been legally accused or convicted of a crime in connection with Epstein’s sex trafficking, abuse of minors, and other repulsive behaviour.

The false smears about me from mean-spirited and politically motivated individuals and entities looking to cause damage to my good name to gain financially and climb politically must stop.

My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success and will continue to maintain my sound reputation without hesitation. To date, several individuals and companies have been legally obligated to publicly apologise and retract their lies about me, such as The Daily Beast, James Carville, and HarperCollins UK.

Now is the time for Congress to act. Epstein was not alone. Several prominent male executives resigned from their powerful positions after this matter became widely politicised. Of course, this doesn’t amount to guilt, but we still must work openly and transparently to uncover the truth.

I call on Congress to provide the women who have been victimised by Epstein with a public hearing specifically centred around the survivors. Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress, with the power of sworn testimony. Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public, if she wishes, and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the Congressional Record.

Then, and only then, will we have the truth.

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