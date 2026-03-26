Melania Trump brought out an AI-powered “humanoid educator” with her at the White House and pitched that it’s used to educate school children – to many people’s horror.

Since her controversial documentary was released in January, US president Donald Trump’s wife and First Lady Melania Trump has been making more appearances in the public eye, including an unexpected appearance as chair of a United Nations meeting .

Now, she is once again baffling people with her appearances, this time arriving at a tech summit at the White House alongside a literal robot.

The Fostering the Future Together summit was attended by world leaders of over 40 countries, all of whom were greeted by the host Trump, who emerged with “Plato” the “humanoid educator” alongside her.

“Imagine a humanoid educator named ‘Plato’. Access to the classical studies is now instantaneous – literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history – humanity’s entire corpus of information is available in the comfort of your home,” Trump said.

“So stiff and mechanical, and not even remotely lifelike. That robot is pretty f**kin weird too,” someone joked about the moment.

Another said: “Healthcare please.”

“This is deeply disturbing,” wrote another.

While the entire affair was fairly bizarre, the message that teachers could be replaced by AI did not appear to go down well.

Someone pointed out: “They’re replacing teachers with humanoids but tell me again how it’s the immigrants who are ‘coming for your jobs’ won’t you.”

Another wrote: “Replace teachers? With a machine? AI over teachers. That’s the idea.

“Instead of calling for better pay for our nation’s educators/heroes. Sad day!”

“This is how you lose the midterms,” another argued.

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