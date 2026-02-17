Meta’s new tech could run dead users’ social media accounts

Meta has secured a patent outlining how artificial intelligence could manage and operate a person’s social media accounts after their death.

The patent was reportedly submitted in 2023 by Meta CTO Andrew Bosworth and granted in late 2025. It outlines technology designed to replicate a user’s social media activity during extended absences, including after death.

The system would be trained on an individual’s online behaviour, analysing how they post, comment, and reply to direct messages. In essence, it describes a digital replica capable of maintaining your social presence without you being physically there.

The filing also describes technology that could enable a large language model to mimic a person in real-time voice or video conversations, generating responses that sound and appear like the original user.

Of course, people didn't really know how to feel once the news hit social media, with one calling it "next level darkness".

Another penned: "Black Mirror literally showed us why we shouldn't do this."

Many more delved into the psychological aspect of it all, with one suggesting, "This is toxic in so many ways. This is going to prohibit the progression of grief".









However, before anyone starts spiralling into an existential panic, a Meta spokesperson clarified that there are currently no plans to implement this technology.

Speaking with Business Insider, the representative explained that patents are meant to reveal concepts and don’t guarantee the technology will ever be developed.

On the other hand, for social media creators, such a tool could prove useful, allowing the AI to maintain their online presence when they need a break or time away from their accounts.

Indy100 reached out to Meta for comment

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.