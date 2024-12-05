Saudi Royal 'offers Mike Tyson $700 million to beat Jake Paul in a rematch'

A Saudi Royal has reportedly offered Mike Tyson $700 million if he beats Jake Paul in a rematch.

Last month, the legendary boxer was beaten by YouTuber-turned-Boxer Paul in an eagerly-anticipated fight which was live-streamed on Netflix to millions of viewers worldwide.

While the fight was considered a lacklustre affair which drew claims of being staged , Tyson may have the chance to redeem himself with a “real fight” after being made a very lucrative offer.

FTTV Boxing reports that Turki Alalshikh, head of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority, has offered Tyson $700 million if he convincingly beats Paul the second time around with a knockout within three minutes.

According to reports, Alalshikh said: “Jake Paul is a joke. I am giving Mike Tyson $700 million if he agrees to fight Jake Paul this time in a real fight and wins by KO in a maximum of three minutes.”

Rumours of the same offer came at the end of last month when congressional candidate Jack Lombardi II posted on X/Twitter about the alleged $700 million offer, with the same stipulations.

With a 31-year age gap between the two competitors, the prospect of a KO from Tyson may be a tall order. And, whether there would be an appetite for a rematch remains to be seen as the fight was heavily criticised for not living up to the drawn-out hype around it.

Actor Sylvester Stallone stirred up tension after suggesting that Paul was victorious because Tyson gave “one of the great Oscar-winning performances of all time” and essentially let him win.

He added: “Please, Jake, be grateful, HE SPARED YOUR LIFE! Trust me…”

