Milo Yiannopoulos is savaged online after moving to Florida to fundraise for ‘gay conversion therapy’ center

Right-wing cultural pariah and former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos is being mocked by appalled Twitter users for his latest announcement that he’s fundraising for a ‘gay conversion therapy’ centre in Florida - a practice banned in many US states.

In a video shared by @PatriotTakes - an account known for highlighting right-wing extremism and associated content - the 36-year-old claims he’s cut ties with the LGBTQ+ community.

He said: “A month or so ago, I tossed my engagement ring in the Pacific Ocean, and I moved to Florida.”

Filmed for TruNews - with what looks like an Olive Garden backdrop - the clip sees him continue to share his offensive and misguided aim to “open a center, a clinic for other men who’ve been suffering from same-sex attractions.”

A few weeks ago, Yiannopoulos - long-since banned from Twitter - made an even more outlandish claim that dogs no longer bark at him as he now considers himself “ex-gay.” This too was highlighted by the Twitter account.

Yiannopoulos claimed to have only “leaned-in” to being gay as a “handsome” conservative would “drive liberals crazy.” He described his past sexuality as a “lifestyle”.

He said: “When I used to kid that I only became gay to torment my mother, I wasn’t entirely joking...

“[I] only leaned heavily into it in public because it drove liberals crazy to see a handsome, charismatic, intelligent gay man riotously celebrating conservative principles.”

People took to Twitter to mock Yiannopoulos’ plans to open up the pseudo-scientific centre.

Yiannopoulos was once a self-appointed spokesperson for the modern far-right, but his reputation continued on a downward spiral with his constant brushes with scandal and concerning remarks.

Yiannopoulos found himself in hot water in 2017 when he appeared to advocate for paedophillia by making comments about “younger boys” having sex with “older men”. On a live stream, he suggested that it could be a “coming-of-age relationship … in which those older men help those younger boys discover who they are”.