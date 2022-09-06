Titanic wreckage seen in 8K for the first time in new footage

Despite sinking in 1912, the wreckage of the titanic is still very much intact, and new footage has shown it in 8K for the first time - taking us even more up close and personal with the doomed ship.

In footage shared by OceanGate Expeditions we can see the anchor and its iconic railings (recognisable from the film adaption of the tragedy), as well as its structure.

The company hopes to launch more public expeditions down to the wreckage in future.

