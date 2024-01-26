MrBeast just broke another online record while giving away $250k

MrBeast has broken yet another record, this time for the most amount of retweets on X at more than 3.9 million.

It all started when X owner Elon Musk began an ad-sharing revenue program on the platform where people can make money off their videos through advertisements.

The ultimate purpose behind this new feature is to encourage higher-quality content to be posted on the platform, like the popular YouTuber MrBeast whose first X video post received 160 million views.

As a result of this view count, the 25-year-old made $250,000 on this video alone.

Now, MrBeast - whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson - announced he will give away all of the $250,000 earnings from his first X video post to 10 lucky fans (that's $25,000 each).

"I’m gonna give 10 random people that repost this and follow me $25,000 for fun (the $250,000 my X video made). I’ll pick the winners in 72 hours," he wrote on Monday (January 22).

X clearly didn't want to turn down this opportunity as it has since received over 3.9 million retweets - breaking the previous record of the most retweets ever held by billionaire Japanese businessman, Yusaku Maezawa.

Back in 2019, Maezawa broke the record after he similarly offered to give away money to his followers.

MrBeast has not announced the winners on X, but he acknowledged the crazy record-breaking numbers his post has done.

"This is now the most reposted post in history," he wrote on Thursday (January 25).

Many X users decided to give it a retweet in a bid to win the handsome cash reward.

















