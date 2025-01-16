MrBeast claims he has ‘an offer ready’ for TikTok ahead of US ban

MrBeast has weighed in on the upcoming US TikTok ban and has said he has ‘an offer ready’ to buy the popular social media platform.

His latest comments come ahead of January 19 whereby TikTok said it would shut down the app in the US if the Supreme Court doesn't stop the law banning the app.

Last April, Congress passed a bipartisan bill approved by President Joe Biden that the platform must be sold by current owners of Chinese parent company ByteDance as the government has voiced concerns that TikTok - which has 170 million users in the US - is a national security risk due to alleged links to China.

As the sale deadline gets closer (which is just the day before President-elect Trump's inauguration), Americans have been posting farewell videos while also sharing their frustration at the ban, and protesting this through downloading Chinese app RedNote.

We're now just three days away from the TikTok ban, and now YouTuber MrBeast - real name Jimmy Donaldson - has posted a new TikTok video where he appears to be keen to buy the platform and asked them to "check your inbox".

"I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires, TikTok, we mean business," he said in the video. "This is my lawyer right here , we have an offer already for you," as his lawyer held up a suitcase with a contract inside.

The video now has 26.2 million views as people in the comments shared their thoughts on MrBeast purchasing the platform.

One person said: "Bro thinks he is elon musk".

"Lowkeyyy would rather have MrBbeast own it rather than musky," another person wrote, while someone else added: "This app is gonna start selling me Lunchly and Pprime".

"Save us all Mr beast," a fourth person commented.

Previously, MrBeast took to X, formerly Twitter to share his interest in buying the app, on January 14, he wrote: "Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned.”

We'll just have to watch this space, but this certainly wasn't on our 2025 bingo card...

