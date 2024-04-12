Nasa asked to get involved in the search for the Loch Ness Monster

The hunt is still on for the Loch Ness monster – and Nasa is being asked to turn its attention from outer space to the Scottish Highlands in order to help.

The creature from Scottish folklore is said to inhabit Loch Ness with rumours dating back to the 19th century.

According to the official Loch Ness Monster sightings register, there have been more than 1,156 sightings of the beast since the first organised surface watch of Loch Ness: Sir Edward Mountain’s expedition back in 1934.

The Loch Ness Centre has called on the space agency and other scientists to assist them as they try once and for all to find evidence of the beast.

There’s been more activity among enthusiasts recently, with a hydrophone capturing loud underwater noises and several potential sightings in 2023.

Now, a large team of volunteers are being recruited to keep watch on the surface for the creature. If people can’t make it in person, people can keep an eye out online via feeds on the Visit Inverness Loch Ness website.

Getty Images

Paul Nixon, Loch Ness Centre general manager, said: “Last year, we captured the world’s attention with one of the biggest ever searches for Nessie, with participants joining us from America, Canada, France, Italy, Japan and more.

“With unexplained noises heard, alongside possible sightings, this year we are determined to find out more about the elusive Loch Ness Monster.

“As well as asking for the help of budding monster hunters to help us on our quest, we are asking for the help of experts.

“We’re excited to make this search the biggest ever, as we look for new equipment to help us uncover the loch’s biggest mysteries.”

Explaining how Nasa could help, Aimee Todd, marketing manager for the Loch Ness Centre, said: “We are hoping that Nessie hunters around the world will help us reach the people at Nasa.

“We are hoping to reach them through the power of social media. We are just hoping for their expert guidance to help with our ongoing quest to get answers. We have gone to UK universities.

“We are hoping that experts from Nasa might have some advanced imaging technology to scan the loch.

“We would have to sit down and talk to them about how to get it here.”

New footage emerged last month of potential sightings of the Loch Ness Monster which has been described as the 'most compelling evidence yet'.

