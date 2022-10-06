Roses are red, violets are blue, Twitter users are celebrating National Poetry Day by creating poems about all the terrible blunders the Conservative government manages to do.

That one probably needs work, but the first Thursday of October sees the UK celebrate the art of poetry and “encourages everyone to make, experience and share poetry with family and friends” in an initiative founded by the Forward Arts Foundation in 1994.

A description of the awareness day on its official website reads: “Each year we come together because voices, words and stories help to bridge understanding in our community.

“National Poetry Day generates an explosion of activity nationwide, thousands of amazing events across the UK – on doorsteps and at kitchen tables, in gardens and streets, in schools, libraries and public spaces both online and offline – all celebrating poetry’s power to bring people together.

“The day starts conversations, it encourages love of language and, best of all, it’s open to absolutely everyone to join in.”

And looking at social media, it also prompts people to find a new creative way to tear into Tories:

There were weird and wonderful poems on other subjects, too:

And it isn’t the only time that someone has used a poem to take aim at a politician, as Hocus Pocus actress Bette Midler penned a very NSFW poem about then-president Donald Trump in August 2019.

We’d offer up a poem ourselves, if we were in a position to care, but it’s perfectly fine as we’ve run out of time, so we think we’ll leave it there.

