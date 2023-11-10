Nestle just axed another chocolate bar after ceasing production of Caramac

Just when sweet-tooth lovers were coming to terms with Caramac getting axed, Nestle announced the Animal Bar will also be discontinued.

The Animal Bar launched back in 1963 and is a milk chocolate bar which as the name suggests is animal-themed with two different named animals moulded into the surface of the bar, as well as a fun game on the inside of each wrapper.

It was targeted toward children and so the Animal Bar brings back nostalgic childhood memories for many but after 60 years on the market, the confectionary company announced that it will be leaving supermarket shelves.

A Nestle spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Animal Bar is also being delisted due to the low performance of the product and a steady decline in its sales over the past few years.”

Of course, Brits haven't taken the news too well and have called Nestle's move to get rid of both Caramac and the Animal Bar, "the end of an era."

























Nestle recently announced that Caramac would be axed after 64 years on the market, calling the move a "difficult decision."

"Unfortunately we had to withdraw Caramac from our range as sales were relatively low. It was a difficult decision for us because we're proud of all our products and don't like to disappoint our consumers," an email from Nestle informed Scottish bakery, Pastel.

