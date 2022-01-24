Dutch politician Tiny Cox has been announced as the next president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
The results of the presidential ballot were announced this afternoon at the opening sitting of PACE’s 2022 winter plenary session.
Out of 244 valid votes, Kox obtained 164 votes while runner-up Mariia Mezentseva obtained 80.
When the news was announced on Twitter by PACE’s Twitter account, everyone seemed to be thinking one thing…
Although there were some light-hearted jokes made this afternoon, Kox received plenty of congratulatory messages too:
PACE is one of the two statutory arms of the Council of Europe, and typically meets four times a year for week-long plenary sessions in Strasbourg.
The current session, which ends on Friday, will hear debates on Covid-19 public health measures, combating rising hate against LGBTQ+ people in Europe, and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.
After the results were read out, Kox took his seat at the top of the chamber and said human rights, and their implementation, will remain at the core of the Council of Europe’s strategic framework.
He said he is looking forward to working with the newly elected president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.