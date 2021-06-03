Woman’s emotional support dog got taken away and adopted while she was in hospital

A woman lost her emotional support dog while she was recovering from an intense nervous breakdown at a hospital in New York.

Denise McCurrie, 51, found that her dog Roscoe was adopted from the animal care shelter he was sent to while she was at the hospital and now has a new name, the New York Post reported .

“I literally dropped to my knees when I heard that,” McCurrie who was at the hospital for two weeks told the New York Post. “It’s been a nightmare.”

She reportedly called 911 in April to transfer her to the hospital and when paramedics arrived at her home in the Bronx, she asked them to take Roscoe until she recovers.

Roscoe, who lived with McCurrie since he was a puppy, was transferred to the Animal Care Center (ACC) in the city.

McCurrie has been on disability since she left her job as a Wall Street underwriter in 2008.

Roscoe played an important supportive role in McCurrie’s life who has long suffered from anxiety and depression, according to the New York Post. The dog is her “primary reason to live,” she said and she is determined to get him back.

McCurrie who made calls to ACC from the hospital is willing to go the extra mile to get her dog back. She said that she is even ready to pay any fees to the person who adopted him and willing to settle for home visits if there are any concerns about the way she takes care of him, according to the New York Post.

McCurrie was reportedly accused of neglecting the dog. Officers who responded to her emergency call said that they found Roscoe in poor condition and that he was undernourished when they dropped him off.

It was unclear what details did the NYPD give ACC, but the police also said that there was a man in McCurrie’s house who threatened to hurt the dog which she denied saying that there was no one else at the house.

But to ACC which has veterinarians who examine dogs upon intake reportedly said that Roscoe didn’t seem to be abused or neglected, but he was in need of medical attention.

Roscoe only had a chronic ear infection which he was being treated for, according to McCurrie. The dog was reportedly receiving regular veterinary care and was in good health, according to his medical records which were viewed by the New York Post.

McCurrie’s attempts to retrieve her dog dated back to when she was in the hospital in April and called ACC multiple times to inform them that she was the owner before learning that he was adopted.

The ACC argued that Roscoe had no identification or microchip on him when he arrived and that he was transferred to a rescue partner three days after he came in. However, this decision violates a state law that requires holding unidentified dogs for up to five days before they are put up for adoption or euthanized, the New York Post reported.

“I had to take him off my screensaver because it was just too painful to see him. We were inseparable. My dog and I went everywhere together, we went shopping to the supermarket together, I used to put him in this little carrier. We were always together,” she told the New York Post.

An ACC spokesperson told the New York Post that “they are conferring with legal counsel regarding the situation.”

“I’m still fighting for this little dog, it’s the only thing I do,” McCurrie said.