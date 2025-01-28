News
Shetland

Norse code: Keeping the flame at the Up Helly Aa festival

The Jarl Squad set light to the galley (Jane Barlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Revellers have gathered on Shetland for the annual Up Helly Aa fire festival.

The event marks the end of the Yule season in Nordic culture, and features “guizers” in Viking costume marching through Lerwick, bearing torches.

The event culminated in the burning of an imitation Viking galley in Lerwick harbour amid spectacular scenes.

Up Helly Aa festivalMore than 1,000 torches were lit (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Up Helly Aa festivalThe Jarl Squad set light to the galley in Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Up Helly Aa festivalPreparations to torch the galley (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Up Helly Aa festivalFire takes hold as youngsters watch on (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Up Helly Aa festivalYoungsters take part in the torch procession (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Up Helly Aa festivalTorches are brandished in the junior parade (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Up Helly Aa festivalThe festival originates in the 1880s (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Earlier, the “Vikings” gathered in daylight to pose for photos.

Up Helly Aa festivalMembers of the Jarl Squad parade through Lerwick (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A group of men in Viking costume display their shields in formationOriginating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates Shetland’s Norse heritage (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A phalanx of Vikings on the streets of LerwickMore than 1,000 torches are lit on the last Tuesday in January as two processions, one in the morning and a second in the evening, take place (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Up Helly Aa festival revellersMembers of the Jarl Squad will have trained for months for the costumed event (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A man in Viking costume with a red beard grinsGuizer Jarl Calum Grains, the leader of the Jarl Squad, appeared on the galley in Lerwick harbour with his daughter Colleen, 19, and son Ian, 16 (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A family watches the VikingsThe event, marking the end of Yule celebrations, draws spectators from all over the world (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A Viking calls out to his squadThe event has changed over many years, with women now allowed to participate within Jarl Squads in Lerwick as of 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A man in a quite splendid Viking helmetThe event ends in a spectacular procession in Lerwick harbour (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

