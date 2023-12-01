Northern Ireland radio presenters release charity Christmas single

Presenters from a number of radio stations in Northern Ireland have released a Christmas single to raise money for a children’s charity.

The single and music video featuring radio presenters from Downtown and Cool FM will promote the Cash for Kids charity’s annual Mission Christmas appeal.

It’s Downtown Christmas has been written and produced locally and is set to play on air for the first time on Downtown Radio on Friday.

Head of programming Stuart Robinson said it was “wonderful” to see the collaboration between the presenters from a number of stations.

The Christmas single will raise funds for Cash for Kids (Morrow Communications/PA)

“We are delighted with the finished track and hope people will enjoy hearing a new Christmas song whilst helping highlight our Mission Christmas campaign,” he said.

“Downtown has now switched its playlist to 100% Christmas music for December – so expect to hear the song all over Northern Ireland’s airwaves over the next few weeks.”

Downtown Radio presenters David Coleman and Kirstie McMurray said they were “very excited” that the single has come to fruition.

“Thanks to the Cool FM and Downtown presenters, we have a fun Christmas song that supports Mission Christmas,” they added.

Cash for Kids charity manager for Northern Ireland Clare McGimpsey said the cost-of-living crisis is impacting families across the region, but asked people to give what they can.

“We are so excited our presenters worked together to show their support for Mission Christmas,” she said.

There’s no donation too small, what may seem like a small gesture to you can have a huge impact on another family’s Christmas Clare McGimpsey, Cash for Kids

“We know times are tight for everyone this time of year, and this year in particular, with the cost-of-living crisis, but the charity has been receiving more requests for help than ever before. That’s why we’re asking you to please give a little, if you can.

“There’s no donation too small, what may seem like a small gesture to you can have a huge impact on another family’s Christmas.”

It’s Downtown Christmas is available to stream now on all music platforms.

The music video and donation link are available on Downtown’s YouTube channel, as well as the Cool FM and Downtown websites.