The White Lotus season 3 may have only ended earlier this year, but with such a dramatic climax rounding the Thailand storyline off - how on Earth can HBO expect us to wait for season 4?

The good news is, it's already been confirmed, so we can officially begin the countdown.

Plus, we now know who lives and dies in season 3, so we can even fantasise about a world where Parker Posey eventually just does a one-woman show and the loss of Jennifer Coolidge becomes nothing but a distant memory. She was well-missed this season.

Ready for the next chapter at the luxury hotel from hell?

Here's everything we know about The White Lotus season 4...

Where will The White Lotus season 4 take place?

All three series revolve around the luxurious Four Seasons hotel chain (or as it's known in the show, The White Lotus), with season one being filmed in Hawaii, season two in Sicily, Italy, and season three heading to Thailand.

So, where to next?

We have news on where season 4 will be taking place, as HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys revealed in November that the show will be in France - oh la la!

“It’s going to be in France,” Bloys confirmed. "Mike [White] is writing and just starting," and he added that White is also “very, very early” in the casting process, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

We're holding out for a dramatic ski trip murder mystery next. The White Lotus Courchevel has a nice ring to it.

When is The White Lotus season 4 released?

It's bad news if you're already eager to watch The White Lotus season 4, because there tends to be quite a big gap between each season. If the current trajectory of release dates is anything to go by, we might not see it until April 2027.

Plus, each season takes a long time to film - Aimee Lou Wood had been keeping the secret of who dies in season 3 since she was 29 years old - when the episodes came out she was 31.

Who has been cast in The White Lotus season 4?

The cast for season 4 is already coming together as Alexander Ludwig (Earth Abides, Vikings) and AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs, Super 8) are set to star as leads.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Helena Bonham Carter has been in early talks to star in the upcoming series too, according to Deadline.

"Beyond honored. Huge thank you to Mike for your trust in me and can’t wait to bring this unbelievable material to life," Ludwig posted on Instagram, sharing the announcement.

Meanwhile, Michalka shared on the platform: "Checking in! 🛎️ Let’s party Mike 🪷"

No doubt there will be more casting news to come...

Will anyone from The White Lotus season 3 be in The White Lotus season 4?

Potentially! It wouldn't be the first time that characters have been brought back for other seasons, despite the general cast changing entirely.

Jennifer Coolidge starred in both seasons one and two of The White Lotus as Tanya (before her death angered fans globally).

Natasha Rothwell (who plays Belinda) is also a returning character in season 3, having starred in the show's first season.

Jon Gries has starred as Greg (now known as Gary) since season one in 2021, and returned for season 3, villainous as ever.

Despite fan predictions, his character didn't die, so there's even a chance he could come back in season 4 too.

"there’s no trying to predict anything Mike White does. I never presumed I’d be in season two. Same for season three", he told The Hollywood Reporter of his potential return.

"Everything he does has an element of surprise to it. Yes, I would love to come back. But does the book on Greg seem like it’s complete? I can’t tell you."

Sam Nivola, who played Lochlan Ratliff has also got his own theories on who we could see come back next: “I think that he wants to keep the common thread extending from Tanya,” he told Variety.

“The whole thing is her story as it relates to her money. If I had to guess, I’d say Nick Duvernay [who plays Belinda’s son Zion] is gonna be the next one to come back, because he and Belinda made off with all the money.”

Will The White Lotus season 4 have a different opening credits theme song?

Whether you loved it or hated it, the theme tune for The White Lotus season 4 will almost certainly be changing, because put simply, the composer has quit the show.

Fans were left reeling by the eerie club banger taking over from the opening credits they knew and loved, but it seems to have grown on people since.

Both tracks were written by Cristobal Tapia de Veer, who has had quite a public falling-out with the show's creator, Mike White, over the changing of the song between seasons.

When the composer saw the disappointed reaction to the new theme song, of course, he wanted to release his own version separately to keep fans happy.

"I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway", Cristobal told the New York Times.

"He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about that. I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything. So I just uploaded that to my YouTube."

He then claims to have quit without telling White, who found out when word got around, and isn't expected to come back for season 4.

