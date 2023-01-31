OnlyFans bans teacher for making content in her school

A primary school teacher has reportedly been fired after her OnlyFans account was exposed for allegedly creating content in the bathroom.

In a post to her NSFW account, Brenna Percy allegedly bared her chest in the school's toilet. She was said to caption the snap: "Naughty at work."

Percy was reportedly found out when the snap was leaked to the LibsofTikTok Twitter account, which shared it with the Massachusetts school.

The page commented: "Massachusetts Preschool teacher 'no longer works for Longmeadow Public Schools' after LoTT contacted the school earlier this week about this teacher appearing to make OnlyFans content on school grounds."

Percy posted under the username 'hairyboo', which is no longer available on the platform.

This isn't the first time someone has been fired over their personal extra-curricular activities.



Samantha Peer lost her job at Thunderbolt Middle School in Arizona when students reportedly discovered and shared the link to her OnlyFans page. The mum-of-two claimed to have only turned to the adult platform to help her financial situation and to allow her to spend more time with her children.

She said in a YouTube video: "My children are the most important thing to me, and I’m already spending countless hours outside of my contract time on extra school activities, and I don’t think it’s fair that I have to sacrifice my own children’s time because our professional salary did not pay enough."

In a statement sent to parents, Lake Havasu Unified School District said: "It has come to our attention that students have been airdropping explicit material. The images did not happen during the school day and the person depicted no longer works for LHUSD. Please remove all images from your child’s phone and talk with them about the appropriate use of technology."



In a comment to Dexerto, OnlyFans said: "After a review of the account in question – it was terminated due to a violation of our Terms of Service and Acceptable Use Policy."

Indy100 reached out to OnlyFans and the school for comment.



