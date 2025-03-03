What's in the Oscars 2025 goodie bag?

The Oscars saw Hollywood's biggest stars rock up on the red carpet on Sunday night, but there was another aspect of the night that was always bound to turn heads: the legendary Oscars goodie bag.

Reportedly valued at a staggering six figures, this luxurious collection of gifts is as much a part of the ceremony as the glitz and glamour of event itself.

From exclusive experiences to high-end products, the contents of this year's goodie bag are designed to leave everyone feeling like a winner, regardless of who takes home the golden statue.

Distinctive Assets, an LA-based marketing company is behind the "Everybody Wins" nominee gift bags which have become a staple of the Oscars season.

Let's get into it...

Among the most high-end items are Miage's ultra-luxury transformative skincare line, an all-inclusive four-night stay at the JOALI Maldives and JOALI BEING resort, a five-night wellness retreat at Santani in Sri Lanka, and a $1M disaster recovery service package from Bright Harbor.

Other highlights include a curated selection of Parisian-inspired beauty products from L'Oréal Paris and the Nomatic innovative travel gear for jet-setting stars.

Other notable gifts include:

20-piece luxury lip care set from Petty Pout

ArtLipo body contouring procedures

AncestryDNA kit with VIP family history experience

Beboe luxury cannabis products

A gourmet maple gift set from blanc par rouGe

A custom "L.A. Strong" graphic t-shirt from Bored Rebel

A premium tea gift box from Brook37 The Atelier

A five-star stay at Cotton House Hotel in Barcelona

A personalised backgammon set from Gammn

Over $1M in personalized disaster recovery services from Bright Harbor

High-end eyewear from KITS Eyecare

Eco-friendly face towel from Kloth

Travel accessories like vegan leather passport wallets and Overnight Travel Bags

A year's supply of Oxygenetix breathable foundation

"While our gifts may be famous for being fun and fabulous, they also serve as a means to elevate small businesses, minority-owned brands, female entrepreneurs and companies that give back," Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, said.

"This year, on the heels of the historically tragic LA fires, we have found even more ways that our celebrity swag can do good in our community."

