9 of the best Glambots from the 2025 Oscars red carpet

The stars turned out in full glam for the Oscars red carpet this year, and while the rest of us are sat at home ballgown-free, thankfully we now live in a time where we can still be immersed in the buzz from every angle as it happens.

That probably explains why we've all become obsessed with E!'s infamous Glambot camera over the years (and its operator, Cole Walliser), with celebrities proudly waving their chiffon becoming viral sensations.

The high-speed camera captures slow motion moments of those posing on the red carpet - quite literally turning it into a mini movie of its own. Maybe there should be an Oscar for Glambots?

While there's been a few questionable attempts over the years (the camera has notoriously been responsible for a few internet meme moments, sorry Joey King), 2025's Glambots were nothing short of iconic.

Here are some of our favourite Glambots from the 2025 Academy Awards...

Lisa

Rachel Zegler

Raye

Zoe Saldana

Joe Alwyn

Julianne Hough

Ben Stiller

Whoopi Goldberg

Jeff Goldblum

