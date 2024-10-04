If you thought the case against Sean “Diddy” Combs couldn’t get anymore shocking, you’re sorely mistaken.

Not only is the hip-hop mogul, 54, accused of some of the most unspeakable crimes imaginable, but a number of high profile celebrities could go down with him.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing more than 100 alleged victims of sexual assault at the hands of the disgraced rapper, told a press conference that he will soon reveal the identities of “many powerful people” who played a role in Diddy’s alleged offences.

Addressing reporters in Houston, Texas, on Tuesday, Buzbee warned that the “day will come” when he names other alleged perpetrators and onlookers connected to the shocking allegations.

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors,” he stressed. “We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates.”

Buzbee continued: “The day will come when we will name names other than Sean Combs, and there’s a lot of names.

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make damn sure – damn sure – that we’re right before we do that.”

He then added ominously: “The names will shock you.”

The attorney confirmed that he will begin filing lawsuits in various states within the next 30 days and promised to identify Combs’s fellow defendants at a later date.

“These people who know who they are should just come forward now,” Buzbee said.

“I would imagine that as we speak here, there are a myriad of people who are very nervous. You can’t hide skeletons in the closet forever.

“I would expect there are many people out there right now who are desperately searching their memories as they delete their texts and data.”

During the conference, Buzbee also revealed that half of the alleged victims he is representing are male and that the alleged sexual assaults occurred across different states – with the majority taking place in New York, California, Georgia and Florida – beginning as early as 1991, Page Sixreports.

Buzbee claimed that they were carried out at Combs’ annual White Parties, in hotels and in numerous other locations.

Most shockingly, he said that 25 of the accusers were minors at the time – with the youngest just nine years old.

Buzbee said that many of the accusers claimed they were drugged, and that horse tranquilliser was found in their systems after the parties they attended.

Diddy faces a minimum of 15 years in jail if convicted (Getty Images)

Combs’s legal team has since responded to the spate of serious allegations, with Erica Wolff – an attorney representing the record producer – telling Page Six that her client “cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus”.

“That said,” she continued: “Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors.

“He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court if and when claims are filed and served, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation.”

Representatives for the 54-year-old – who is currently facing nearly a dozen lawsuits alleging sexual and physical abuse – have previously denied all other accusations against him.

He was arrested last month on charges of racketeering conspiracy; sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He pleaded not guilty but was denied bail and remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

