Paddington Bear has been given an official British passport

The fictional character Paddington Bear has been given a UK passport by the government’s Home Office.

Paddington Bear has been delighting people of all ages ever since he was created by the English author Michael Bond, first appearing in a book in 1958.

Since then, the Peruvian-born refugee bear, famed for his blue duffle coat and red hat, has had his own television series’ and been the subject of two hit films , with another in the pipeline.

Now, Paddington Bear, whose real name is Paddington Brown, has been issued a genuine passport by the Home Office.

Under the observations page of the specimen passport, the co-producer of the new upcoming Paddington film, Rob Silva, explained that he is listed as being, in fact, a bear.

Silva told the Radio Times : “We wrote to the Home Office asking if we could get a replica, and they actually issued Paddington with an official passport – there’s only one of these.”

Producing the document in the interview, Silva explained: “You wouldn’t think the Home Office would have a sense of humour, but under official observations, they’ve just listed him as Bear.”

The document came complete with Paddington’s photo inside, but, as it turns out, it wasn’t needed for “travel” as the latest film was recorded in London.

Actor Ben Whishaw, who voices Paddington in the films, said he didn’t get to meet any of his co-stars in the Paddington in Peru movie – released in UK cinemas on 8 November.

He explained: “I never met Antonio [Banderas] or Olivia [Colman] for this film, but I hope I will at some point, because I watched their performances and enjoyed them so enormously. On Paddington 2, I never saw Hugh Grant, not once.”

Whishaw added: “I would have loved to have gone to Peru and Colombia, but I didn’t get to go. I was just in a basement in Soho the entire time.”

