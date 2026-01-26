Tim Walz claps back at Pam Bondi's demands in the best way possible

Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz has hit back at Attorney General Pam Bondi in the best way possible after her letter of demands.

On 24 January, the same day ICE agents shot and killed 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, Bondi sent a letter to Walz in which she accused the state of refusing to “enforce the law”.

In a widely-slammed letter, Bondi appeared to suggest that Walz and the state were somehow to be blamed for the violence Americans are seeing on their streets, perpetrated by ICE agents against citizens.

Bondi claimed: “The State of Minnesota has refused to enforce the law, and the consequences are heartbreaking. Americans are watching politicians ignore federal immigration law, criminals attack federal law enforcement, and rioters storm church services.”

Bondi then went on to suggest that there is “unprecedented financial fraud” happening in the state.

In the letter, Bondi laid out a list of demands that included: turn over information about “Medicaid and Food and Nutrition Service programs”, “repeal the sanctuary policies” and “allow the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice to access voter rolls”.

During a press conference, Governor Walz was asked about the letter, to which he had a brilliant response, addressing several of the requests Bondi made in the letter.

Walz said: “I would just give a pro tip to the Attorney General. There’s two million documents in the Epstein files we’re still waiting on. Go ahead and work on those.”

Despite missing their own deadline, the DOJ has still not released all of the Epstein files.

AOC wrote: “Congress mandated that Bondi and her DOJ release the full Epstein Files. They refuse, and are breaking the law in hiding them.

“Pedophile protectors shouldn’t be anywhere NEAR your vote record.”

Another said: “That’s how you flip the script. If transparency is the demand, start with the Epstein files everyone’s still waiting for. Accountability isn’t selective.”

Someone else pointed out: “That’s what this is all about: distractions to keep our minds off the Epstein files.”

One person said: “Walz didn’t just reply, he delivered a precision strike. Pam Bondi demanding documents while still sitting on the Epstein files? That’s irony with a megaphone.

“This wasn’t just a clapback. It was a reminder: if you’re hiding skeletons, don’t shout about someone else’s closet.”

Why not read…

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.