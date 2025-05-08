Pam Bondi claims 205 child predators arrested in 5 days

Pam Bondi has announced that the FBI and Department of Justice has arrested 205 alleged child sexual predators in just 5 days in an move called Operation Restore Justice.

In a nationwide crackdown, 115 children were rescued across all 55 FBI field offices around the country.

Bondi said: “We will find you. We will arrest you, and we will charge you. If you are online targeting a child, you will not escape us. The FBI and the Department of Justice will come after you. And we will prosecute you.”

