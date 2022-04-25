The comments are turned off on Piers Morgan's new 'free speech' TV show - and people are raising eyebrows at the apparent hypocrisy of it all.

The first episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored aired on TalkTV on Monday night, and was simultaneously broadcast on YouTube.

The YouTube links to several other shows as well that air at different times such as The Julia Hartley Brewer Breakfast Show, The Independent Republic of Mike Graham, andThe News Desk, with Tom Newton Dunn.

Naturally, for a show that is all about being uncensored, however, many people have pointed out how ironic it is that the feed has viewer comments turned off.

"Real free speech is it?" wrote one Twitter user on the platform alongside a screenshot of the YouTube page that reads "comments are turned off."

Of course, it is likely that Morgan had no say at all in this decision to turn comments off and it is instead solely left up to TalkTV.

One person offered up a theory as to why the comments were blocked, "When talkRADIO started broadcasting shows on YouTube, they allowed comments on their live streams. They were quickly turned off, mostly because of all the racism and other assorted hate crimes contained therein."

Last week, Morgan teased the moment his interview with Donald Trump turned 'nasty', ahead of its full release on Monday, April 25th. Morgan claims the interview got so heated that Trump walked out, calling the host ‘dishonest’.

‘"I believe it was a free and fair election and you lost," he can be heard saying to the former President about his election-rigging outbursts.

“Then you’re a fool!” Trump responds. "You're a fool and you haven't studied it."



Elsewhere in the interview, Trump told Morgan the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should be stripped of all royal titles, and that Prince Harry is an 'embarrassment'.

"Harry is whipped - do you know the expression, whipped? I won't use the full expression," he said.

