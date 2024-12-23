Piers Morgan slams SNL audience for cheering Luigi Mangione: ‘So disgusting'

Piers Morgan has slammed the audience of Saturday Night Live after they cheered the mention of alleged gunman Luigi Mangione .

During the show’s “Weekend Update” segment, SNL host Colin Jost repeated the news that Mangione dropped his fight against extradition and has been transported to New York, where he faces multiple charges, including the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson .

At the mention of Mangione’s name, the audience erupted into cheers. Jost appeared taken aback by the reaction, and asked sarcastically: “You’re wooing for justice, right?”

One person that the moment definitely offended was British commentator Piers Morgan, who took to X/Twitter to decry the crowd’s reaction and call it “shameful” for the TV show.

Morgan also claimed that the host, Jost, just “smirked”, despite his obvious surprise at the cheering.

He said: “So disgusting… and Colin Jost just smirks away as if it’s all one big giggle. Shameful moment for SNL.”

Others in the comments saw things differently.

“SNL should be ashamed because... *checks notes* ‘the audience cheered for suspected murderer’?

“I wasn’t aware shows were responsible for their audience now Piers, you ready to take ownership of some of your audience’s behavior?”

Another argued: “I think Colin Jost was surprised by the screams and didn’t know how to react so he just continued forward with the joke.”

Someone else pointed out: “The free speech crowd is crying because of free speech.”

The crowd’s reaction comes as Magione has become an “ internet heart throb ”, which psychologists say is a problem because it can desensitise us to the seriousness of certain crimes.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings