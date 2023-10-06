An officer from the Minneapolis Police Department is being investigated for her OnlyFans page after the driver she pulled over in a traffic stop also turned out to be one of her subscribers.

The identity of the officer in question has not been revealed. She is currently under investigation over whether she broke policy rules by running the account on the adult-content subscription service simultaneously with her role in the force.

For the driver, the penny dropped about 10 minutes in when they released who the officer was as they were subscribed to her and had seen some of her sexually explicit content.

“We were doing a little talking and checking and I was like, ‘Man, she got an OnlyFans page. I’m on her OnlyFans page,’” the driver told Fox 9.

“You got to go to the VIP and you get to see the videos of her and her, I guess husband, I guess that’s who it is, they do full sex videos.”

“You can’t arrest me no more; I’ve seen your private parts,” he added, taking issue with the officer reprimanding him.

“I wouldn’t want her to be arresting me and I just saw you and your husband last night for $29.99 have sex on OnlyFans. I just can’t respect you or the precinct that you’re working at."

According to Fox News, the officer's OnlyFans account states that she is a “Free spirited, Overly Optimistic, Creator of Sexy Content to Please Others".

Since the officer's OnlyFans account has become police knowledge, the department has opened an investigation.

“We take any allegations of policy violations seriously and the chief has ordered an investigation,” Chief of Police Brian O’Hara told KSTP in a statement.

According to the off-duty employment policy at the MPD, officers cannot work in a role that “is not compatible with police work,” with the example of “any establishment that provides adult entertainment in the form of nude, semi-nude or topless exhibitions," being stipulated.

A spokesman for Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has also weighed in on the situation and provided a statement: “If all we’re talking about is naked pictures behind a paywall, the mayor has no issue.

"However, the chief will determine if there are any policy violations."

